AIIMS Has Declared INI CET 2026 Open Round Counselling Result At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check the Result Here 

INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Science has released the results of the Open Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Specialty) for MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS, January 2026 Session (INI-CET) today on the official website.

Candidates can access the rank-wise list of allocated seats (institute and subject/specialty) of the open round by visiting the official website and clicking on the INI CET 2025 link under the notification tab.

Candidates who were allotted seats through the open round seat allotment for the INI CET January 2026 session must confirm their allotment, submit required documents, and report to their allotted institutes by February 28 at 11 a.m. However, the final decision of the college allotment rests with AIIMS Delhi.

INI CET 2026: How to download the results?

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in .

Step 2: Under the Important Notices box, click on the notification highlighting the release of the open round allotment result on the homepage.

Step 3: A allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search Ctrl F and Type your roll number or name to search for it

INI CET 2026 : Documents Required

The following are the documents required for the INI CET 2026 Counselling:

Offer letter

Seat allocation slip and Final registration slip

Admit card issued by AIIMS

Mark sheets of MBBS, BDS, MBBS, and BDS degree certificates

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate by MCI, high school or higher secondary certificate, or birth certificate

Original caste certificates, if applicable.

