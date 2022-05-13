AIIMS faculty speaks in the Patient First Summit

The 1st session of Patient First Summit & Awards 2022 was held online by Indian Health and Wellbeing Council on 13th May 2022, with expert dignitaries talking about the Patient First Strategy. The first panel saw Dr. YK Gupta, the president of AIIMS Bhopal, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Nephrology Department Head at AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Suchin Bajaj, the founder of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, Dr. BG Dharmanand, the president of Indian Rheumatology Association and Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, the President-elect of obstetric and gynecological association of India. The panel was moderated by Dr. Kamal Narayan, 6he CEO of the IHW council.

The panel was held to discuss a ‘Patient First Strategy to Improve Engagement and Collaboration’

“In a healthcare setup, ultimately the aim is that the patient should get the benefit. Everything has to revolve around the patient,” said Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, “In our country, what we are lacking is the system. Improvement comes once there is an existing structure.”

Three live sessions have been held so far under the Patient First Summit. The session can be watched on Facebook.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:42 PM IST