AIIMS Extends Paramedical Registration 2026 Until May 10; Apply Now At aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026 Last Date Extended: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Examination Section has extended the AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026 as per the notification released on the official website.

Admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, Allied & Health Sciences, Post-Basic, and M.Sc. programs requires eligible applicants to finish their basic registration, create the RUC, and submit the final application at aiimsexams.ac.in. Registration must be completed by 5 PM on May 10, 2026. The window for final registration corrections is now open until May 17–19, 2026.

AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026 Last Date Extended: Revised Schedule Only

Last Date of Online Registration: May 10, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Correction Window (Rejected Applications): May 17 to May 19, 2026

AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026 Last Date Extended: How To Register

Candidates can check out the following steps for the AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Select 'Academic Courses', then 'Undergraduate.'

Step 3: Click on the 'Allied and Health Care' tab.

Step 4: Complete the Basic Registration form and upload a photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Step 5: Log in with your registration ID and password to obtain the Registration Unique Code (RUC).

Step 6: Enter your qualifications and exam location, and pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the AIIMS Paramedical 2026 application form.

AIIMS Paramedical Registration 2026 Deadline Extended: Image Specifications

Photograph:

Recent photograph taken on a white background

No border

Size: 50 KB to 100 KB

Format: JPG / JPEG / GIF / PNG

Signature:

Must be done on white paper using a black pen

Size: 20 KB to 100 KB

Format: JPG / JPEG / GIF / PNG

Left Thumb Impression:

Should be done on white paper using black or blue ink

Size: 20 KB to 100 KB

Format: JPG / JPEG / GIF / PNG