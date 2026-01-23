AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026 Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check PDF Merit List Here

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: The CRE Group A, B, and C Result 2026 was formally announced by the AIIMS on January 23, 2026. On the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, candidates who took the AIIMS CRE Group A, B, and C exam from December 22 to December 24, 2025, can now view their results.

The AIIMS CRE Result 2025–2026 is now available for each post code separately in PDF format. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round of selection are listed in the result along with their roll numbers and categories.

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 1,383 posts

Exam Conducting Body: AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

Recruitment Exam: Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Posts Covered Include

Junior Engineer

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Assistant Dietitian

Office Superintendent

Assistant Engineer

Other Group B and Group C posts

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By using the below procedure, candidates can obtain their AIIMS CRE Result 2025–2026 merit list:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the "Recruitment" or "Results" section.

Step 3: Search for "CRE-4 Result 2025-26" or Group Codes 1 through 52 links.

Step 4: Choose the appropriate Group Code or Post Code.

Step 5: Get the merit list in PDF format.

Step 6: Use Ctrl+F to look up your roll number.

Step 7: For reference, save and print the PDF.

Direct link to check the result

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Details mentioned on merit list

Roll Number of qualified candidates

Category (Gen/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)

PwBD Status

EX-SM (Ex-Servicemen)

Gender

Marks Obtained (out of 400 where applicable)

Rank

Qualifying Status for next round

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Selection process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Skill Test (if applicable, depending on the post)

Document Verification