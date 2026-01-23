AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026 Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check PDF Merit List Here

AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: The CRE Group A, B, and C Result 2026 was formally announced by the AIIMS on January 23, 2026. On the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, candidates who took the AIIMS CRE Group A, B, and C exam from December 22 to December 24, 2025, can now view their results.
The AIIMS CRE Result 2025–2026 is now available for each post code separately in PDF format. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round of selection are listed in the result along with their roll numbers and categories.
AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 1,383 posts
Exam Conducting Body: AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)
Recruitment Exam: Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025
AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Posts Covered Include
Junior Engineer
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
Assistant Dietitian
Office Superintendent
Assistant Engineer
Other Group B and Group C posts
AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Steps to check the result
By using the below procedure, candidates can obtain their AIIMS CRE Result 2025–2026 merit list:
Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.
Step 2: Go to the "Recruitment" or "Results" section.
Step 3: Search for "CRE-4 Result 2025-26" or Group Codes 1 through 52 links.
Step 4: Choose the appropriate Group Code or Post Code.
Step 5: Get the merit list in PDF format.
Step 6: Use Ctrl+F to look up your roll number.
Step 7: For reference, save and print the PDF.
Direct link to check the result
AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Details mentioned on merit list
Roll Number of qualified candidates
Category (Gen/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)
PwBD Status
EX-SM (Ex-Servicemen)
Gender
Marks Obtained (out of 400 where applicable)
Rank
Qualifying Status for next round
AIIMS CRE Group A, B, C Result 2026: Selection process
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Skill Test (if applicable, depending on the post)
Document Verification