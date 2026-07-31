AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam 2026 Announced For 7 Group Codes; Check Details Here

AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam 2026 Announced: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced a re-examination for candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-5) 2026 under seven specific Group Codes.

The decision comes after the CRE-5 examination was conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2026. According to the latest notice issued by the AIIMS Examination Section, the re-examination has been approved based on the recommendations of an Expert Committee and the approval of the Competent Authority.

The re-exam will apply only to the seven Group Codes listed in the notice. Candidates who appeared under these codes will have to appear for the fresh examination, while the examination already conducted for these groups will not be considered for the declaration of results.

Direct link to check the official announcement

AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam 2026: Group Codes

The re-examination has been announced for the following Group Codes and posts:

Group Code 3: Data Entry Operator Grade A / Junior Administrative Assistant / Lower Division Clerk / Upper Division Clerk

Group Code 20: Personal Assistant / PA to Principal (S) / Stenographer / Private Secretary

Group Code 28: Assistant Security Officer

Group Code 32: Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist) / Receptionist

Group Code 33: Junior Warden / Warden / Hostel Warden

Group Code 48: Telephone Operator

Group Code 58: Social Security Officer / Manager Grade-II / Superintendent / Social Security Officer (Audit)

AIIMS CRE-5 2026 Re-Exam: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates and timelines in mind:

CRE-5 examination held: July 25 to July 27, 2026

Re-examination notice issued: July 31, 2026

Re-examination: Date to be announced separately

Admit card: To be issued separately on the AIIMS Examination website/candidate dashboard

Notice period: The re-examination may be conducted at short notice, with at least 10 days' notice

AIIMS has not yet announced the exact date, examination centres or other details for the re-examination. Candidates will be informed separately through the official examination website and their candidate dashboards.

Earlier CRE-5 exam result for these groups will not be processed

AIIMS has made it clear that the examination conducted earlier for the seven affected Group Codes will not be used for preparing or declaring the results.

Candidates who were issued admit cards earlier for CRE-5 under these Group Codes will be considered for the issuance of admit cards for the re-examination. However, this will be subject to verification against official examination records and other applicable conditions.

Candidates should therefore keep checking their dashboards and the official AIIMS examination website for the fresh admit card and examination instructions.

Other CRE-5 Group codes not affected

The re-examination announcement is limited to the seven Group Codes mentioned in the notice. Candidates who appeared for CRE-5 under other Group Codes are not affected by this decision.

AIIMS has stated that results for the remaining Group Codes will be declared in due course.

All terms and conditions mentioned in the Detailed Recruitment Advertisement for CRE-5, along with subsequent notices, corrigenda and instructions issued by AIIMS, will continue to remain applicable.

AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam 2026: What candidates should do

Candidates covered by the re-examination should regularly monitor the official AIIMS Examination website and their candidate dashboard. AIIMS has also clarified that candidates do not need to visit the Examination Section in person regarding the re-examination.