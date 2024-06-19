AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024 OUT, Check Your Scores Here

AIIMS Delhi | Representative Image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam was conducted on June 8 and June 9. AIIMS BSc nursing result PDF includes the list of candidates with their roll number, category, percentage, and rank.

"All provisionally qualified Candidates as per list below are subject to outcome of preliminary scrutiny of uploaded OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate, will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through Seat Allocation process. Choice thus made will be final & no claim including order of preference be entertained in this regard thereafter,” read the official notice.

The institute asked candidates to upload their certificates between June 19 and June 22. The issuing date of OBC-NCL certificate is June 9, 2023 to June 9, 2024 and of EWS certificate is April 1, 2024 to June 9.

“Those candidates, who are found not eligible for OBC (NCL)/EWS seat on the basis of preliminary scrutiny of respective certificates, shall be treated as UR if their rank is within the cut off rank for UR Merit List, or will NOT be considered to be eligible in this list for Seat Allocation if the rank is beyond the cut off rank for UR Merit List,” the institute added.

AIIMS asked candidates to fill their choices carefully as the choices exercised in the first round will be applicable for all subsequent rounds