AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Check Exam Timings, Documents Required And Important Exam Day Instructions

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AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the AIIMS B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing Entrance Examination 2026 on Saturday, June 27, for admission to undergraduate nursing programmes offered by AIIMS institutions across the country.

The entrance examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres in multiple shifts. Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for details regarding their allotted examination centre, reporting time and shift, and reach the venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

AIIMS has made it clear that candidates must carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity card to gain entry into the examination hall. Those failing to produce the required documents may not be permitted to appear for the examination.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 exam schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on June 27, 2026.

Exam timings

Morning Shift

Reporting Time: 8:30 AM

Exam Starts: 9:30 AM

Exam Ends: 11:00 AM

Noon Shift

Reporting Time: 11:30 AM

Exam Starts: 12:30 PM

Exam Ends: 2:00 PM

Candidates should report to the examination centre at least 30 to 40 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card to complete document verification and security checks without any delay.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026: Documents to carry

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of the AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing Admit Card 2026

One original government-issued photo ID, such as:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving Licence

Passport or any other valid government-approved identity proof

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines

Candidates should follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process:

Carry the admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID without fail.

Reach the examination centre at least 30–40 minutes before the reporting time.

Sit only on the seat allotted by the examination authorities.

Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators or any other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

Books, notes, written material and rough sheets are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Use only the rough booklet provided by the invigilator during the examination.

Carefully listen to and follow all instructions given by the invigilators.

Do not communicate with other candidates during the examination.

Avoid any unfair practices, as violation of examination rules may lead to cancellation of candidature.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026: Advisory for candidates

Since the examination will be conducted in different shifts, candidates should rely on the information printed on their individual admit cards for the exact reporting time, examination venue and other instructions. AIIMS has advised candidates to plan their travel in advance and carry all required documents to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.