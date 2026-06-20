AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket At aiimsexams.ac.in For June 27 Exam

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit card for the AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website AIIMS Exams Portal.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their Candidate ID or registered mobile number along with their password. The institute has clarified that admit cards will be available only online and will not be sent by post.

Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: How to download admit card

Candidates can follow below steps to access the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Academic Courses section.

Step 3: Select the Undergraduate Programmes option and click on BSc Nursing.

Step 4: Click on View Details.

Step 5: Choose the Login option.

Step 6: Enter the Candidate ID/Mobile Number and Password.

Step 7: Submit the details.

Step 8: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download and save the hall ticket PDF.

Step 10: Take a printout for future use.



AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed admit card, a valid photo ID, a recent passport-size photograph, and any additional documents specified by AIIMS. They are advised to reach the examination centre well before reporting time for smooth verification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2026, across designated centres nationwide for admission to undergraduate nursing programmes offered by AIIMS institutions. Candidates must carefully verify all details on the admit card and report discrepancies immediately to the authorities.