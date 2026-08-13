AIIMS BSc Allied & Health Care 2026 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out At aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Cut-Off Ranks, Next Steps

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Round 1 seat allocation result for B.Sc. Allied & Health Care Courses 2026. Candidates who participated in the first round of online seat allocation can check their allotment through the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The seat allocation has been made based on merit and the choices submitted by candidates. Those who have been allotted a seat must now complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated deadline.

Direct link to check the official announcement

AIIMS BSc Allied & Health Care 2026: Round 1 Cut-Off Ranks

The last rank at which a seat was allocated in the first round varies across categories. The category-wise closing ranks are as follows:

PWBD, excluding PWBD: 1,236

UR, excluding PWBD: 1,381

OBC, excluding PWBD: 6,673

SC, excluding PWBD: 12,393

ST, excluding PWBD: 1,780

EWS, excluding PWBD: No closing rank mentioned

PWBD only, UR: 11,002

PWBD only, OBC: 12,842

PWBD only, SC: No closing rank mentioned

PWBD only, ST: No closing rank mentioned

PWBD only, EWS: 4,162

The allocation was carried out using the merit list published by AIIMS on July 10, 2026. Candidates were allotted their best available choice based on their rank and the choices submitted during the first round.

AIIMS BSc Allied & Health Care 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link for the seat allotment for the B.Sc. Allied & Health Care courses 2026 round 1.

Step 3: You will see the result displayed on the screen.

Step 4: For finding your roll number, you may press Ctrl+F.

Step 5: Save your seat allotment result in PDF form.

Direct link to check the official announcement

AIIMS BSc Allied & Health Care 2026: What allotted candidates need to do

Students who are allocated a seat in Round 1 must visit the online seat allocation website and make a choice out of the two options before 4 PM on August 18, 2026.

The two options are:

Option 1: Accept Seat And Exit Further Rounds

Students who are content with the seat allocated to them can accept the seat and opt out of future rounds.

They are required to:

Report to the concerned AIIMS by 4 PM on August 18, 2026.

Bring the letter of acceptance downloaded from the online seat allocation website.

Bring the seat allocation letter/slip.

Get their original certificates submitted.

Alternatively, submit a DD of Rs 1 lakh in favor of AIIMS MAIN GRANT, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, along with copies of certificates.

Undertake joining and certificate verification formalities at the allocated institute.

With the selection of this option, students cannot appear in the upcoming rounds of seat allotment but are allowed to take part in the Open Round, if conducted.

Option 2: Accept Seat And Participate In Round 2

Candidates who want to retain their current seat while being considered for an upgrade can select this option.

They must:

Report to the allotted AIIMS by 4 PM on August 18, 2026.

Carry the offer letter and required documents.

Deposit the original certificates or a Rs 1 lakh Demand Draft in the prescribed format.

Remain eligible for the second round subject to fulfilling the required conditions.

If a candidate receives a higher-preference seat in Round 2, the Round 1 seat will automatically be released. The candidate will then have to join the newly allotted seat.

Failure to join the upgraded seat can result in a Rs 1 lakh penalty.

What happens if a candidate does not respond

Candidates who have been allotted a seat but fail to select either of the two options by the deadline will have their seat allocation cancelled.

Such candidates will not be eligible for the second round. They may, however, participate in the Open Round of seat allocation, if one is conducted.

Candidates who have been considered in Round 1 but did not receive a seat will automatically remain eligible for the next round.

However, candidates who were eligible for Round 1 but did not register or fill their choices will not be eligible for Round 2. They can participate in the Open Round, if applicable.

Required documents for admisssion

Candidates who have been allotted seats should keep the following documents ready:

Offer Letter

Seat Allocation Letter

Final Registration Slip

AIIMS Admit Card

Class 10 passing certificate or birth certificate

Class 12 passing certificate and marks sheet

Class 12 eligibility certificate

Class 12 migration certificate

Qualifying examination marksheet

SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate, wherever applicable

PWBD certificate, wherever applicable

One set of self-attested photocopies of the required documents

Candidates claiming OBC or EWS reservation must ensure that their certificates meet the validity and other requirements mentioned in the AIIMS prospectus.

For OBC candidates, the certificate must be issued in the prescribed Central Government format and the candidate should not belong to the creamy layer.

Important Rule On OBC And EWS Certificates

AIIMS has clarified that preliminary verification of OBC and EWS certificates uploaded during application was carried out for the first round.

Candidates who uploaded valid certificates were considered under their claimed category. Those whose certificates were found invalid were considered under the Unreserved (UR) category, subject to the UR merit list.

At the time of admission, candidates will again be required to produce valid original documents. If a candidate fails to produce the required category certificate, the allotted seat under that category may be forfeited and the candidate may be considered under the UR category, wherever applicable.

Medical Examination For AIIMS New Delhi Candidates

Candidates allotted seats at AIIMS New Delhi will have to undergo medical examination and complete admission formalities as decided by the institute's Academic Section.

The prescribed fee must be paid after the candidate is declared medically fit by the Medical Board.

If the Medical Board finds a candidate medically unfit for admission to the course, the candidate will not be admitted, and the decision of the Medical Board will be final.

Round 2 Seat Allocation

The second round will be conducted after completion of the first round.

Candidates who selected Option 2 and completed the required admission formalities will be eligible for Round 2.

Importantly, there will be no fresh choice-filling process for Round 2. The choices submitted by candidates before the first round will be considered for the next round.

Candidates who did not participate in Round 1 will not be eligible for Round 2.

Penalty For Discontinuing Course

AIIMS has also specified penalties for candidates who fail to follow the admission conditions.

A candidate who fails to report within the prescribed time after document verification may have the allotted seat cancelled and may face a Rs 1 lakh penalty.

Candidates who discontinue the course after admission will be liable to pay a Rs 50,000 penalty, as per the applicable rules.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the offer letter, seat allocation instructions and information brochure before selecting an option. They should also complete reporting and document submission well before the August 18, 2026, 4 PM deadline.