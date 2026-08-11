AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027: 300 Indian Students To Get Fully Funded Canada Internship; Apply By September 16

AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has opened applications for the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027, giving eligible Indian undergraduate students an opportunity to spend 12 weeks working on research projects at participanting academic institutions in Canada.

Under the partnership, up to 300 Indian students will receive fully funded research internship opportunities every year. The initiative is planned for three years starting in 2027.

Students selected for the programme will work under the supervision of Canadian university facult members and research teams. The intership will be conducted in person between May and October 2027.

AICTE-Mitacs GRI 2027: Important dates

Application status: Open

Last date to apply: September 16, 2026

Application deadline time: 1:00 PM Pacific Time

Internship duration: 12 consecutive weeks

Internship period: May 1 to October 31, 2027

Permitted internship start date: May 1 to July 31, 2027

Number of Indian students: Up to 300 annually

Mode: In-person

Internship location: Participating academic institutions across Canada

What will students do during the internship?

The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship allows undergraduate students to gain hands-on experience by joining research projects led by faculty members at Canadian academic institutions.

Projects are available across a wide range of disciplines, including:

Science

Engineering

Mathematics

Humanities

Social sciences

Other research areas offered by participating institutions

Selected interns will work with faculty members, graducate students and research associates while gaining exposure to Canada's research and innovation ecosystem.

The programme currently offers opportunities at more than 70 academic institutions across Canada.

What does the fully funded internship cover?

The Globalink Research Internship provides financial support to selected students for several expenses associated with their stay in Canada.

The award includes:

Contribution towards round-trip airfare to Canada

Transportation support from the Canadian airport to accommodation

Housing stipend

Support towards student enrolment fees

Food and incidental expense stipend

Emergency health insurance for the internship period

Support from student mentors on the Canadian campus

Access to industry events and professional development courses

The exact amount of some components can vary depending on the student's country of origin and the host institution.

AICTE-Mitacs GRI 2027: Eligibility criteria

Indian students applying for the programme must meet the applicable eligibility conditions:

Candidates must:

Be at least 18 year old at the time of application

Candidate should be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or combined undergraduate/master's programmer at an eligible institution.

Have completed at least two years of undergraduate study or be enrolled in the second year of the relevant programme, subject to country-specific requirements.

Have one to three semesters remaining in their programme as of fall 2027, according to the applicable country requirements.

Meet the required academic/grade criteria for India.

Apply to a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 research projects.

Select projects from at least three different Canadian provinces.

Have sufficient written and spoken English and/or French proficiency to carry out the research work.

Be available for a continuous 12-week internship between May 1 and October 31, 2027.

Be able to start the internship between May 1 and July 31, 2027.

Not have previously received a Globalink Research Internship project.

Additional eligibility and screening conditions may apply to certain sensitive technology research areas and applicants with specific institutional affiliations or sources of funding.

How to apply for AICTE-Mitacs GRI 2027

Step 1: Visit the official AICTE website and access the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 application information.

Step 2: Review the general GRI eligibility conditions as well as the requirements applicable to Indian applicants.

Step 3: Check the available research projects and shortlist at least three and up to 10 projects across at least three Canadian provinces.

Step 4: Prepare and upload an updated CV.

Step 5: Obtain a reference letter from a professor in the prescribed format

Step 6: Arrange your latest academic transcripts in English or French. If necessary, get them translated and notarised

Step 7: Provide details of your academic programme, discipline, research interests, skills and achievements.

Step 8: Explain your reasons for pursuing research in Canada.

Step 9: Complete and submit the application before the deadline.

Note: Ensure the application is submitted by 1:00 PM Pacific Time on September 16, 2026, as late applications will not be accepted.

Passport requirement

Mitacs has advised applicants to check their passport validity before applying. Students are encouraged to have a passport issued by their home country that remains valid until at least January 2028.

Students who do not currently have a valid passport can still submit an application, but valid passport information will be required if their application is approved.