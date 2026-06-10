AICET CITS 2026 Result Declared At nimionlineadmission.in; Direct Link Here

AICET CITS 2026 Result: The CITS 2026 entrance examination results are out on Wednesday, for candidates seeking admission to the Craft Instructor Training Scheme. Through the official admission portal, nimionlineadmission.in, candidates who took the All India Common Entrance Test (AICET) on May 31 can view their scorecards.

Online counselling is scheduled to start on June 15, and the announcement of the results will also set the stage for the subsequent admissions round.

Direct link to check the result

AICET CITS 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the NIMI Online Admission Portal's official website.

Step 2: Find the CITS 2026 Result link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your User ID or Registration Number.

Step 4: In the login section, type your password.

Step 5: View the details of your rank and scorecard.

Step 6: For future use, download the scorecard.

Step 7: For counselling requirements, print a copy.

Direct link to check the result

AICET CITS 2026 Result: Counselling Process Begins After Result Declaration

The announcement of results marks the beginning of the admission process.

The first round of online choice filling will commence on June 15.

Counselling will be conducted in multiple phases by the admission authorities.

Candidates will be able to select their preferred colleges and courses during the choice-filling process.

Seat allotment will be based on candidates' preferences, merit rank, and seat availability.

AICET CITS 2026 Result: Candidates Advised to Keep Documents Ready

Officials have urged candidates to keep all required documents prepared in advance.

Timely participation in each counselling round is essential.

Missing counselling deadlines may affect admission prospects in subsequent rounds.

Further instructions and updates related to counselling may be issued by the authorities in the coming days.