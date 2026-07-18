AIBE XXII Schedule OUT: Registration Begins August 19 At allindiabarexamination.com; Exam On November 29

AIBE XXII Schedule OUT: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII, with the registration process set to begin on August 19, 2026. The national-level examination, which is mandatory for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice, will be conducted on November 29, 2026.

The announcement comes on the same day the BCI declared the results of AIBE XXI, giving aspiring advocates clarity on the next examination cycle.

Direct link to register

AIBE XXII Schedule OUT: Registration to begin on August 19

According to the schedule released by the Bar Council of India, online registration for AIBE XXII will remain open for more than two months. Candidates will be able to complete the application process through the official AIBE portal.

AIBE XXII 2026: Important Dates

Online registration begins: August 19, 2026

Last date to register: October 27, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: October 28, 2026

Last date to make corrections in the registration form: October 30, 2026

Admit cards available from: November 14, 2026

AIBE XXII examination date: November 29, 2026

Tentative result declaration: January 7 to January 10, 2027

AIBE XXII Schedule OUT: How to register for AIBE XXII

Following are the steps that a candidate needs to follow to register:

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of AIBE.

Step 2: Candidate should click on AIBE XXII Registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself using the mandatory personal details.

Step 4: Login into your account and fill up your online application form.

Step 5: Upload the mandatory documents in the required format.

Step 6: Pay the application fees through the online payment gateway.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Direct link to register

Candidates suggested to visit official website

As per the suggestion of Bar Council of India, all eligible candidates are suggested to visit the official website of Bar Council of India for regular updates, notifications and instructions.