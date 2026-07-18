AIBE XXI Result 2026 Declared At allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link Here

AIBE XXI Result 2026: The AIBE XXI Result 2026 was made public today by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The AIBE 2026 result PDF is available for candidates to view online. Allindiabarexamination.com is the official website for downloading the Bar exam 2026 results.

65.92% of candidates qualifying for the Certificate of Practice. The examination, held on June 7, 2026, witnessed the participation of 1,75,701 law graduates across 292 examination centres in 60 cities. A person will be deemed qualified and eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) if they score higher than the AIBE 21 passing score.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the result

AIBE XXI Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can use the instructions listed below to download the AIBE 21 Exam Result 2026 PDF:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the "Candidate Login" page.

Step 3: Enter your password and roll number to log in.

Step 4: The specific outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click the download icon to get the AIBE 21 result for 2026.

Direct link to check the result

AIBE XXI Result 2026: Details mentioned on score card

The AIBE 21 scorecard will include the following information:

The candidate's name

Candidate's roll number

Name of parent or spouse

Enrolment Number

Exam qualification status: PASS or FAIL

AIBE XXI Result 2026: More than 1.75 lakh candidates appeared

A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for AIBE XXI. Of these:

Male candidates: 1,10,909

Female candidates: 64,784

Transgender candidates: 8

Overall, 1,15,805 candidates qualified, while 59,876 did not clear the examination. The results of 20 candidates remain pending due to alleged malpractice cases.

AIBE XXI Result 2026: Gender-wise performance

Among female candidates, 42,757 qualified while 22,022 did not qualify. Of the male candidates, 73,045 cleared the examination and 37,849 failed to secure the qualifying marks. Out of the eight transgender candidates, three qualified while five did not.

AIBE XXI Result 2026: Category-wise results

The category-wise data released by the BCI shows that:

Unreserved: 59,709 qualified

Other Backward Class (OBC): 36,210 qualified

Scheduled Caste (SC): 16,462 qualified

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 3,424 qualified

Among the successful candidates, 791 were Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Important Note: Students must call the AIBE Helpdesk at 07969049940 right away to resolve any discrepancies in their AIBE results or final answer keys. A certificate of practice will only be awarded to pupils who pass the test.