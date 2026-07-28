AIBE XXI Result 2026: BCI Opens OMR Sheet Rechecking Window At allindiabarexamination.com; Candidates Can Apply Till August 4

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI and want their results or OMR sheets rechecked can now apply online. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has opened the rechecking window for AIBE XXI 2026, allowing candidates to submit their applications from July 28 to August 4.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can request rechecking of their OMR sheets through the official AIBE website. The rechecked or updated results will be communicated to candidates through their registered email IDs.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Important Details

Candidates seeking rechecking should keep the following details in mind:

Application start date: July 28, 2026

Last date to apply: August 4, 2026

Rechecking fee: Rs. 500

Mode of application: Online only

The BCI has clarified that candidates must submit their rechecking applications through the online process. Applications sent through any other mode, including physical copies, will not be accepted. The Rs. 500 rechecking fee must also be paid online.

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Steps to apply for re-checking

Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their application for rechecking:

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registered login credentials to access the candidate profile.

Step 4: Select the link for the AIBE XXI OMR Rechecking Application.

Step 5: Check and verify the personal details displayed on the application page.

Step 6: Pay the Rs. 500 rechecking fee through the available online payment method.

Step 7: Submit the completed application form.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the specified deadline and retain a copy of the submitted application and fee payment confirmation for future reference.

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Rechecked results to be sent by email

The AIBE has stated that the results after rechecking will be communicated to candidates through their registered email IDs. Candidates who apply for the facility should therefore ensure that they have access to the email address registered with their AIBE application.

With the rechecking window closing on August 4, candidates who wish to have their OMR sheets reviewed should complete the online application and fee payment before the deadline. Applications submitted after the specified period or through physical mode will not be considered.