AIBE XXI OMR Rechecking 2026: Portal Closes Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the AIBE 21 OMR rechecking portal today, August 4, 2026. Candidates can request score verification by today if they are dissatisfied with their AIBE XXI results 2026. Students can recheck their AIBE 2026 results online at allindiabarexamination.com. can submit their request for a result recheck before the deadline to be taken into consideration.

The pupils' answer sheets will be reviewed by the board. Any updated or changed scores will be delivered straight to the candidates' registered email addresses. Furthermore, the council will not provide any offline information on the scores.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Important Details

Candidates seeking rechecking should keep the following details in mind:

Application start date: July 28, 2026

Last date to apply: August 4, 2026

Rechecking fee: Rs. 500

Mode of application: Online only

The BCI has made it clear that applicants must use the online procedure to submit their rechecking petitions. Physical copies or applications submitted in any other way will not be accepted. Additionally, the Rs. 500 rechecking cost needs to be paid online.

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Steps to apply for re-checking

Candidates can submit their application for rechecking by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the Candidate Login tab.

Step 3: To view the candidate profile, enter your registered login information.

Step 4: Choose the AIBE XXI OMR Rechecking Application link.

Step 5: Examine and confirm the personal information on the application page.

Step 6: Use the available online payment method to pay the Rs. 500 rechecking cost.

Step 7: Send in the filled-out application.

Direct link to apply

It is recommended that candidates finish the application procedure by the deadline and save a copy of their application and fee payment confirmation for later use.

AIBE XXI OMR Sheet Rechecking 2026: Rechecked results to be sent by email

According to the AIBE, candidates will receive the results via their registered email addresses following a review. Therefore, candidates should make sure they have access to the email account associated with their AIBE application before applying for the facility.

Candidates must finish the online application and pay the cost before the deadline if they want their OMR sheets examined. Applications submitted physically or after the deadline will not be taken into consideration.