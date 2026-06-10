AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till June 17 | Website (allindiabarexamination.com)

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI 2026 on June 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key and their response sheets through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The release of the provisional answer key gives candidates an opportunity to estimate their scores ahead of the declaration of results. By comparing their responses with the answers provided by the BCI, candidates can get an idea of their likely performance in the examination.

Along with the answer key, the council has also published individual response sheets of candidates who appeared for the examination held on June 7.

Direct link to check the Guide

Direct link to check the SET A

Direct link to check the SET B

Direct link to check the SET C

Direct link to check the SET D

Direct link to check the Provisional Key

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: Important date and time

AIBE 21 Examination Date: June 7, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release: June 10, 2026

Objection Window Opens: June 10, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: June 17, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: Third/Last Week of June or First Week of July 2026

AIBE 21 Result Declaration: Third/Last Week of June or First Week of July 2026

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AIBE website for updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement.

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: Answer Key released along with response sheets

The provisional answer key has been released for all question paper sets. Candidates can download the PDF and compare it with their response sheet to calculate their probable scores.

The BCI has clarified that the answer key is provisional in nature and may be revised if valid objections are received during the challenge period.

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the "AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the answers corresponding to your question paper set.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: Objection facility available till June 17

Candidates who believe that any answer in the provisional key is incorrect can challenge it through the official portal. The objection window will remain open until June 17.

To submit a challenge, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question and provide supporting legal references or relevant documents to substantiate their claim.

The Bar Council of India will review all objections before preparing the final answer key.

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: Steps to Raise Objections Against AIBE 21 Answer Key

Candidates can submit objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the "AIBE 21 Answer Key Objection" link.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Select the question paper set (A, B, C or D).

Step 5: Choose the question you wish to challenge.

Step 6: Upload supporting legal references and relevant documents.

Step 7: Pay the objection fee of ₹500 for each question challenged.

Step 8: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026: What's next?

Once the objection window closes, the BCI will evaluate all challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, necessary corrections will be made before the final answer key is released.

The AIBE 21 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully review both their response sheets and the provisional answer key before the objection deadline expires.