AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Dates, Fee, Documents And Steps To Apply

AIBE XXI Answer Key 2026 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till June 17 | Website (allindiabarexamination.com)

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The AIBE 22 (2026) registration procedure will start tomorrow, August 19, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). Applications can be submitted on the official website by recent law graduates and final-year law students who have no backlogs. The application must be submitted by October 27, 2026.

Applicants should finish their applications and prepare all required paperwork. The date of the AIBE 22 exam is November 29, 2026. To practise law in Indian courts, one must pass this eligibility exam.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: August 19, 2026

Last date to register: October 27, 2026

Last date for fee payment: October 28, 2026

Application correction window: October 28 to 30, 2026

Final fee payment deadline: October 30, 2026

AIBE 22 Admit Card: November 14, 2026

AIBE 22 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Application fees

General/OBC candidates: Rs 3,560

SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,560

Candidates with 50% disability: Rs 2,500

Bank charges: Rs 60 included in the application fee

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the AIBE 22 application form:

Matriculation Certificate

Intermediate/12th Certificate or Diploma Certificate

3-Year or 5-Year LLB Certificate

Recent Passport-Size Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Enrollment Certificate

Advocate ID Card, if issued

Category Certificate, if claiming reservation benefits

Disability Certificate, if applying under the PwD quota

Other Relevant Certificates, wherever applicable

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website, and click on the registration link for AIBE 22.

Step 2: Enter information such as your name, enrolment number, enrolment state, and mobile number.

Step 3: Enter the necessary academic and personal data.

Step 4: Fill out the registration form.

Step 5: Take note of the password and registration ID that were sent to the registered mobile number and email address.

Step 6: Pay the application cost and log in once more.

Step 7: For future use, download and store the confirmation page.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.