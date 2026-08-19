AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Steps To Apply Here

AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com |

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) to begun the registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 today, August 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the AIBE 22 through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Registration window will remain open till October 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the deadline and keep the required documents ready before filling the form.

The AIBE 22 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026. This exam is necessary for eligible law graduates to obtain a Certificate of Practice to practise law in Indian courts.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: August 19, 2026

Last date to register: October 27, 2026

Last date for fee payment: October 28, 2026

Application correction window: October 28 to 30, 2026

Final fee payment deadline: October 30, 2026

AIBE 22 Admit Card: November 14, 2026

AIBE 22 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the following application fee:

General/OBC candidates: Rs 3,560

SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,560

Candidates with 50% disability: Rs 2,500

Bank charges: Rs 60 included in the application fee

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before applying:

Matriculation certificate and intermediate/12th certificate or diploma certificate

3-year or 5-year LLB certificate

Recent passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Enrolment certificate

Advocate ID card, if issued

Category certificate and disability certificate, if applying under the PwD quota

Other relevant certificates, wherever applicable

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the AIBE 22 registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for AIBE 22.

Step 3: Enter details including name, enrolment number, enrolment state and mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the required academic and personal details and complete the application form.

Step 5: Note down the registration ID and password sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee and log in again, if required.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and documents before submitting the application form. They should also regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the AIBE 22 examination.