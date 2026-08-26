AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Application Window Closes Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Exam On November 29

AIBE 22 Registration 2026 |

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 registration period will end tomorrow, August 27, 2026, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). The official website, allindiabarexamination.com, is where eligible candidates can apply for the AIBE 22. Candidates are urged to finish the application procedure by the deadline and to prepare the necessary paperwork before completing the form.

The date of the AIBE 22 exam is November 29, 2026. In order to get a Certificate of Practice to practice law in Indian courts, qualifying law graduates must pass this exam.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: August 19, 2026

Last date to register: October 27, 2026

Last date for fee payment: October 28, 2026

Application correction window: October 28 to 30, 2026

Final fee payment deadline: October 30, 2026

AIBE 22 Admit Card: November 14, 2026

AIBE 22 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the following application fee:

General/OBC candidates: Rs 3,560

SC/ST candidates: Rs 2,560

Candidates with 50% disability: Rs 2,500

Bank charges: Rs 60 included in the application fee

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: How to Apply

To finish the AIBE 22 registration process, candidates can do the following:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website.

Step 2: Click the AIBE 22 registration link.

Step 3: Enter information such as your name, cellphone number, enrolment number and enrolment state.

Step 4: Fill out the application by providing the necessary personal and academic information.

Step 5: Record the password and registration ID that were delivered to the registered email address and mobile number.

Step 6: If necessary, pay the application cost and log in once more.

Step 7: Send in the application and save the confirmation page for your records.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before applying:

Matriculation certificate and intermediate/12th certificate or diploma certificate

3-year or 5-year LLB certificate

Recent passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Enrolment certificate

Advocate ID card, if issued

Category certificate and disability certificate, if applying under the PwD quota

Other relevant certificates, wherever applicable

Before submitting the application, candidates are recommended to thoroughly check all information and supporting documentation. For more information on the AIBE 22 exam, they can also frequently check the official website.

Candidates can contact the Help Desk at 07553128691, 011-49225023, and 011-49225022 if they have any questions.