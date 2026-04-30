AIBE 21 Registration Window Closes Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Don’t Miss Final Deadline To Apply Online

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The AIBE 21 application window will end today, April 30, 2026, according to the Bar Council of India. Interested and eligible students can fill for the AIBE 21 application form 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates must include details on their advocate enrolment when filling out the bar exam 21 application form.

Students have until May 1, 2026, to turn in their application fee, and they have until May 3, 2026, to make any necessary corrections.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Starts: February 11, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 30, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 1, 2026

Last Date for Form Correction: May 3, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 22, 2026

Exam Date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Passport-size coloured photograph

Scanned signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB marksheet

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM marksheet / grade report (if applicable)

Advocate ID card

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Application Fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: How to apply?

Candidates may apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 exam using the following methods:

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the registration link that shows up on the screen.

Step 3: Enter all required information, including your name, enrolment number, enrolment state, and phone number.

Step 4: Enter your personal data.

Step 5: Decide the language you want to use for the AIBE 21 test.

Step 6: Submit the application.

Step 7: Your registration ID and password will be sent to your phone number and email address.

Step 8: Re-log in after paying the AIBE 21 application cost.