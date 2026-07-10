AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 Expected Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Download Steps, Passing Marks & Result Date

AIBE 21 (XXI) 2026: The AIBE 2026 final answer key is anticipated to be made available on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, shortly by the Bar Council of India (BCI). On June 7, 2026, law graduates pursuing the Certificate of Practice (CoP) took the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2026 offline.

On June 10, the preliminary answer key was made available, and from June 10 to June 17, applicants could voice any objections. The final answer key, which will be generated after examining objections made against the interim answer key, is keenly anticipated by candidates who took the exam.

Before the results are announced, candidates can estimate their qualifying status by downloading the final answer key online.

AIBE 21 (XXI) 2026: Important Dates

Exam Conducted: June 7, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: June 10, 2026

Objection Window: June 10–17, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: July 10, 2026 (Tentative)

Result Declaration (Expected): July 15–18, 2026

Digital CoP Verification: 3–4 weeks after result

Physical CoP Distribution: 3–5 months after result

Time: The BCI has not announced the release time for the final answer key or the result.

AIBE 21 (XXI) 2026: Steps to download the answer key

The final answer key can be accessed by candidates by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the AIBE 2026 Final Answer Key link.

Step 3: The PDF answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save the PDF after downloading it for later use.

Step 5: To determine your score, compare your answers to the official responses.

AIBE 21 (XXI) 2026: Passing marks

In order to obtain a Certificate of Practice (CoP), recent law graduates must pass the AIBE. In order to be eligible, candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must score at least 40%, while those from the General and OBC categories must score at least 45%.

The qualifying marks may be lowered proportionately if any question is removed from the final assessment. Candidates who meet the requirements will be granted a Certificate of Practice by their respective State Bar Councils. There is no cap on the number of attempts, so those who don't qualify can retake the test.