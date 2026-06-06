AIBE XXI Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Here’s Everything Candidates Must Know Before Appearing In The Exam 

AIBE XXI Exam 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released important exam day guidelines for candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXI) 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, June 7, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline pen and paper mode from 1 PM to 4 PM at the allotted centres.

Candidates appearing for the AIBE 21 Exam 2026 are advised to carefully follow all instructions issued by the BCI, failing which they may be disqualified or denied entry into the examination hall.

As per the official notification released on the official website, candidates have to reach their respective examination centres by 11:30 AM. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 1.15 PM under any circumstances.

The BCI has made it compulsory for the candidates to carry their AIBE XXI Admit Card along with valid Government ID proof with them. Candidates without a hall ticket will not be permitted to attend the examination.

Check Official Notification Here

AIBE XXI Exam Day Guidelines 2026

Candidates must follow the important instructions mentioned below:

Visit the exam centre at least one day before the examination to avoid last-minute confusion.

Reach the examination centre well before reporting time.

Carry the AIBE 21 admit card and valid photo ID proof.

Only Bare Acts without notes or comments are permitted inside the exam hall.

Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, electronic gadgets, bags, papers, books, and written notes are strictly prohibited.

Candidates found carrying unauthorised material or using unfair means may face immediate disqualification.

Use only blue or black ball-point pens for marking answers on the OMR sheet.

Filling in incorrect roll number or question booklet details on the OMR sheet may result in rejection of the answer sheet.

Candidates cannot leave the examination hall before the exam concludes and before submitting the answer sheet.

AIBE XXI Exam Day Checklist

Candidates should carry the following items tomorrow:

AIBE XXI 2026 admit card

Government-issued photo identity proof

Passport-size photograph

Bare Acts without notes

Blue or black ball-point pens

The BCI has also clarified that digital watches and electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination centre.

AIBE XXI Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Step 2: On the website's homepage, select the Admit Card area.

Step 3: Add your login credentials.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 5: Examine and save it for later use.

Special Provisions for PwD Candidates

As per official guidelines, candidates with more than 40 per cent disability will be given 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour. Candidate who comes under the category of eligible candidate shall be required to produce a certified disability certificate to the invigilator for availing the facility.

Candidates with disabilities like blindness, cerebral palsy and locomotor disability of both arms can use a scribe. However, BCI norms say that the examination centre will not provide a scribe and candidates will have to make arrangements for one on their own.

For other specified disabilities, the candidates opting for a scribe/compensatory time shall have to submit a medical certificate issued by the government health care institution certifying the writing limitation.

The BCI also said candidates caught cheating or violating the examination rules may be barred. Candidates are requested to read all instructions given on the admit card carefully and reach the examination centre on time for the smooth conduct of the examination. The AIBE exam will now be conducted twice every year from 2026 onwards.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the examination centre on time to ensure a smooth examination process.