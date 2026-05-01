AIBE 21 Application Form Correction Window Open Till May 3; Check Key Dates And Steps To Apply

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: The AIBE 2026 form correction facility is now active on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can edit their submitted application forms until May 3, 2026. The correction window allows applicants to rectify errors in personal details, academic information, and other submitted data.

Although registration has ended, candidates can still complete the pending application fee payment until May 1, 2026 (11:59 PM). Payments can be made online through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Important Dates

Registration last date: April 30, 2026 (Closed)

Fee payment last date: May 1, 2026

Form correction window: Till May 3, 2026 (Open)

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

Exam date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Steps for AIBE 21 2026 Form Correction

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the link “AIBE 21 (XXI) 2026 Correction Window”

Log in using your registered ID and password

Select the option “Correction in Application Form”

Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number/email ID

Edit the allowed fields carefully

Save the updated information

Download and keep a copy of the corrected application form for future reference

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Form Correction Guidelines

The correction facility allows applicants to edit certain details in their submitted forms. However, the following fields cannot be edited after payment during the correction window:

Registered Mobile Number

Registered Email ID

PWD Category

Caste Category

Exam City Preference

Candidates must carefully review all details before final submission, as no further changes will be allowed after the correction window closes. Once the deadline passes, no additional modifications will be permitted under any circumstances.

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Exam Date 2026

The AIBE XXI examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026. The exam is mandatory for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows them to practice law in Indian courts.

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Passing Criteria

General / OBC candidates: Minimum 45% marks required

SC / ST / PwD candidates: Minimum 40% marks required

Only candidates securing above the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice.

AIBE 21 Form Correction Window 2026: Application Fee Structure

General / OBC / EWS / Women: ₹3,500

SC / ST: ₹2,500

PwD candidates: ₹3,500 (General/OBC) and ₹2,500 (SC/ST PwD categories)