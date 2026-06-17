AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Concludes Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Raise Challenges Before 11:59 PM

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Objection Window: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conclude the objection window for the AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 today, 17th June 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal, i.e., Objection Tracker, before the deadline.

The objection facility is live from 8:00 PM June 10, 2026 and will be open only until today. Candidates are advised to go through the provisional answer key thoroughly and raise all challenges in the stipulated time period as no further opportunity will be given after the window closes.

Candidates should go through the provisional answer keys carefully and raise objections, if any, within the given time period as per the official notification. The council also made it clear that objections would be allowed to be submitted only once during the objection period.

Check The Guide To Raise Objections

Check The AIBE 21 Answer Key

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Objection Window: How to Challenge AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can raise objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the candidate login tab.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Select the "Raise Objection" option.

Step 5: Choose the relevant Question Set Code.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or screenshots in JPEG or PDF format.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed objection fee.

Step 8: Submit the objections before the deadline.

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Objection Window: Fee and Refund Rules

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for each objection raised against the provisional answer key.

The Bar Council of India has informed that the amount will be refunded if the objection is accepted after expert review. However, no refund will be provided for objections that are rejected.

AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 Objection Window: Important Instructions Issued by BCI

The Bar Council of India has issued the following guidelines for candidates:

Candidates can submit objections only once during the objection window.

Multiple objections are allowed, but all objections must be included in a single submission.

No modifications, additions, or re-submissions will be permitted after the final submission.

A challenge fee of Rs 500 per objection is applicable.

The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid by subject experts.

Candidates should thoroughly review all objections before making the final submission.