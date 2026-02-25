AIBE 20 Re-checking Result 2026 Released After Objection Review At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Direct Link | Website: https://www.allindiabarexamination.com/

AIBE 20 Re-checking Result: The results of the AIBE 20 Re-checking have been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI). On allindiabarexamination.com, candidates can obtain their AIBE 20 (XX) Rechecking Results. Applicants can now examine their results on the website after submitting an application for AIBE Result Re-checking.

The results of AIBE 20 were revealed on January 7, 2026. After taking into account any legitimate objections made within the AIBE 20 objection process, the findings were finalized.

AIBE 20 Re-checking Result: Steps to check the result

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to view the AIBE re-checking result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the link for "Result Re-checking (https://aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home)."

Step 3: In the designated field, enter your date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: The AIBE answer sheet rechecking result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

AIBE 21 registration has already started in the meantime.

Candidates can access comprehensive information on the official website.