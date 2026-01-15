AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January 23

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 |

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: The process of rechecking AIBE 20 OMR sheets was initiated today, January 15 by the Bar Council of India. Students can request an online result review if there are any problems with their AIBE 2025 results. The official notification states that applicants may request an OMR sheet review through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, if they are dissatisfied with their AIBE 20 result 2025. The deadline for submitting the AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking application is January 23, 2026.

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Important dates

AIBE 20 exam date: November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 result declaration: January 7, 2026

OMR sheet rechecking application start date: January 14, 2026

Last date to apply for rechecking: January 23, 2026

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Rechecking fee

Rechecking fee: Rs 500 per application

Mode of payment: Online only

Offline applications: Not accepted (no hard copies allowed)

Other modes of submission: Applications submitted through any method other than online will not be considered

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking: Steps to apply for rechecking fee

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click the link to review the AIBE 20 OMR document again.

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Fill out the OMR sheet's rechecking application form.

Step 5: Pay the Rs 500 rechecking fee.

Step 6: Complete the form and save a copy for your documentation.

After verification, the AIBE 20 OMR sheet rechecking result will be sent directly to the candidate's registered email account. There won't be a tangible copy of the rechecking results.