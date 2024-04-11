AIBE 18 Result 2024 Rechecking Window Now Open, Check Details Here!

Representative Image

The rechecking of AIBE 18 OMR sheets for the year 2023 has been started by the Bar Council of India. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results have been urged to take advantage of this chance until April 25th in response to the March 26 announcement of the AIBE 18 result for 2024.



The candidates should note that the removal of seven questions from this year's test has altered the passing requirements. To take part in the rechecking procedure, candidates need to apply straight through this link on the official website. They can obtain the application form there and submit the required data and processing money.

"It is notified that the application for rechecking of the OMR sheet will be accepted w.e.f. April 10, 2024, until April 25, 2024, for the AIBE-XVIII Exam. Thereafter, after re-checking, updated results will be sent to the registered email ID's of the candidates, " read the official notification.

The online application form can be completed by candidates by visiting the AIBE website, www.allindiabarexamination.com, for the purpose of having their results and OMR sheets rechecked. According to the announcement, candidates must pay an online charge of Rs 200 to have their OMR sheet checked again.

It is crucial for the candidates to know that applications for re-checking submitted in any other format, such as a physical copy with a cost of Rs 200/-, would not be accepted.