 AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Out Today At allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Out Today At allindiabarexamination.com

Simple Vishwakarma FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
AIBE 18 Admit Card | Representative Image

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 admit card 2023 will be made available by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on December 3 at 5 PM. The allindiabarexamination.com website, the official AIBE website, will host the AIBE 18 admit card. To download their hall passes, candidates will require their password and AIBE registration ID.

Paper and pen will be used to administer the AIBE 18 exam in an offline mode.

This test's objective is to enable candidates to practice law in India. Students only need to get the bare minimum of passing scores to pass the qualifying exam.

Candidates have three hours and thirty minutes to answer 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in order to pass the AIBE 18 exam. Additionally, candidates must complete the provided OMR form with their selected answers.

Candidates need to score at least 45% of the possible points in both the general and OBC categories in order to pass. On the other hand, candidates who are classified as SC/ST need to receive a minimum score of 40% in order to pass the AIBE 18 exam.

How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate to the main page and click on the tab for the AIBE XVIII admittance card download.

Once you've entered the required login details, submit the data.

After reviewing the admission card's contents, click "Download."

