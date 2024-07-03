AIAPGET Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in: Check Important Instructions

OJEE Admit Card 2024 Released; Here Is How To Download It |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) admit card for 2024 on June 3. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, including their application number.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's exam center address and other relevant information. The AIAPGET city intimation slip was previously released on July 1.

To download the AIAPGET admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

To download your AIAPGET admit card, visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in and click on the link for 'AIAPGET 2024 admit card'. Next, enter your credentials, including your application number and date of birth. Once you have entered the required information, you will be able to view and download your admit card, which you can save for future reference.



Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam center: their admit card, a passport-size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a valid ID proof (such as a PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, or Ration Card), and a PwD certificate (if applicable).

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode on July 6, 2024, for admission to postgraduate AYUSH programs for the academic year 2024-25. The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, with a single correct response, and will be held for a total of 480 marks. Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct response, and there will be a negative marking of one mark for every wrong answer. Un-attempted or unanswered questions will not be given any marks.