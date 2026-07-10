AIAPGET 2026 Registration Begins At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Application Fee & How To Apply

AIAPGET 2026 Registration Begins | Official announcement

NTA AIAPGET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses can now submit their applications through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

AIAPGET is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The entrance examination serves as the common gateway for admission to MD/MS programmes in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy under both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats offered by universities, colleges, institutions and deemed universities across the country for the academic session 2026-27.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

AIAPGET 2026: Important Dates

Online application begins: July 10, 2026

Last date to submit application: July 30, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: July 30, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Application correction window: August 1 to August 2, 2026

Advance city intimation slip: To be announced

Admit card release: To be announced

AIAPGET 2026 exam date: August 22, 2026 (Saturday)

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

AIAPGET 2026: Who can apply?

Before applying, candidates must ensure they satisfy all eligibility requirements mentioned in the Information Bulletin. These include:

Educational qualification prescribed for the respective AYUSH discipline.

Completion of the compulsory internship, wherever applicable.

Valid registration with the relevant statutory council.

Fulfilment of reservation and other admission-related criteria.

The NTA has clarified that merely submitting the application form or appearing for the examination does not guarantee admission. Eligibility will be verified during the counselling and admission process by the respective authorities.

AIAPGET 2026: Application Fee

The application fee must be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

General/OBC-NCL: ₹2,700

General-EWS: ₹2,450

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹1,800

(Candidates should refer to the official Information Bulletin for category-specific fee details and any updates.)

AIAPGET 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in CBT mode with the following pattern:

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 2 hours (120 minutes)

Question type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total questions: 120

Maximum marks: 480

Medium of Examination

Ayurveda: Hindi and English

Homoeopathy: English only

Siddha: Tamil and English

Unani: Urdu and English

The examination is expected to be conducted in around 122 cities across India.

AIAPGET 2026: Documents Required for AIAPGET 2026 Registration

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Recent passport-size photograph as per specifications.

Live photograph captured during the application process.

Scanned signature.

Aadhaar number (recommended for authentication).

Valid email ID and mobile number.

Educational qualification details.

Internship completion details, wherever applicable.

Registration certificate issued by the concerned council.

UDID Card for PwD/PwBD candidates, if available, or a valid disability certificate.

AIAPGET 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

Step 2: Click on the AIAPGET 2026 Registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required details and create login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic and internship details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including the photograph, signature and complete the live photograph capture.

Step 6: Select the preferred examination cities carefully.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

AIAPGET 2026: New security measures introduced

Some measures have been taken by the NTA to improve transparency and security in the examination process in AIAPGET 2026.

Applicants are advised to get Aadhaar-based authentication done at the time of submission of the application form. Applicants are further advised to make sure that the Aadhaar information, including photographs and other demographic information, is up to date according to the UIDAI database.

Another measure that will now be followed by the applicants is taking a live photograph at the time of online application. This photograph would be present on both the admit card and scorecard of the applicant. Candidates must make sure that there is adequate lighting and a plain light-coloured background.

The candidates who apply under the category of PwD/PwBD would have to upload their UDID (Unique Disability ID) Card in case they have one. In case candidates do not have a UDID card, they can upload the disability certificate issued by the competent authority.

AIAPGET 2026: Important instructions for candidates

It has been recommended by NTA that candidates should submit just one application form since the submission of more than one application form can result in the cancellation of candidature.

Candidates must take care that the pictures which are uploaded should conform to the requirements and select their own preferred examination cities since no modifications will be made after the correction period.

It is highly recommended that candidates should complete their registration before the deadline to ensure that any last-minute technical problems do not arise.