AIAPGET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At exams.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till September 5 |

AIAPGET 2026 provisional answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key along with their question papers and recorded responses on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections online by September 5, 2026. The challenge window will close at 11:59 PM on the last date.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download provisional answer key

Direct link to challenge provisional answer key

AIAPGET 2026 provisional answer key: Important dates and fee

Answer key released: September 3, 2026

Answer key challenge window: September 3 to September 5, 2026

Last date to submit challenges: September 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Last date to pay the challenge fee: September 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Challenge fee: ₹200 per question

Fee: Non-refundable processing fee

Payment modes: Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking

NTA has made it clear that challenges will only be accepted online and will not be considered unless the prescribed processing fee has been paid.

AIAPGET 2026 exam details

NTA conducted AIAPGET 2026 on August 22 at around 205 examination centres across 104 cities for approximately 51,482 candidates. The examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A re-examination was subsequently conducted on September 1 for 49 candidates at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur. The provisional answer key and recorded responses are now available for the examination.

AIAPGET 2026 provisional answer key: Steps to download provisional answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

Step 2: Click on “Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key”.

Step 3: Log in using the Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Enter the captcha and submit.

Step5: Click on “View Question Paper” to check the recorded/marked responses.

Step 6: To view the answer key, click on “Click to view/Challenge Answer Key”.

Step 7: Match the Question IDs in the answer key with those in the question paper, as the IDs are not listed sequentially.

Step 8: Check the correct option shown against each question.

Direct link to download answer key

AIAPGET 2026 provisional answer key: Steps to challenge AIAPGET 2026 answer key

Candidates who are not satisfied with an answer can raise an objection through the same portal.

Step 1: Select the question or questions for which you want to raise a challenge.

Step 2: Choose the relevant Option ID by clicking the checkbox.

Step 3: Upload supporting documents, if required. All documents must be combined into a single PDF file.

Step 4: Click on “Submit and review Claims”.

Step 5: Review the questions and options selected for challenge.

Step 6: Use “Modify your Claims” if any changes are required.

Step 7: Click “Final Submit” after checking the claims.

Step 8: Click on “Pay Now” to pay the processing fee.

Step 9: Pay ₹200 for each question challenged through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

Step 10: the challenge will be considered finally submitted only after successful payment.

Direct link to challenge provisional answer key

NTA said that all challenges will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the revised answer will be applied to all candidates' responses.

The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. NTA will not inform candidates individually about whether their challenges have been accepted or rejected. The answer key finalised by the subject experts after the objection process will be treated as final.

Candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email aiapget@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty.