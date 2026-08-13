AIAPGET 2026: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip At exams.nta.nic.in; Exam On August 22

NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. The slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located and is now available on the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.
The notice was issued on August 13, 2026. Candidates can download their examination city intimation slip using their Application Number and Password.
The AIAPGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026 (Saturday).
Direct link to check the official announcement
Direct link to download city intimation slip
AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Slip: Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the entrance examination should keep the following dates in mind:
Exam city intimation slip released: August 13, 2026
AIAPGET 2026 exam date: August 22, 2026
Admit card: To be issued separately in due course
Mode of examination: Computer-based examination
NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam city slip is not the admit card
NTA has specifically clarified that the Advance Intimation Slip should not be treated as the AIAPGET 2026 admit card.
The document only tells candidates the city allotted for their examination, where their actual examination centre will be located. It has been released in advance to help candidates make the necessary travel arrangements.
The admit card containing the details required for appearing in the entrance examination will be issued separately.
NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download the city intimation slip
Candidates can check their allotted examination city by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.
Step 2: Look for the link related to the AIAPGET 2026 Advance Intimation of Examination City.
Step 3: Click on the link to open the login page.
Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password.
Step 5: Submit the login details.
Step 6: The AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the examination city and other details mentioned in the slip.
Step 8: Download and save the document for future reference.
Direct link to download city intimation slip
NTA has asked candidates facing any difficulty while checking or downloading the AIAPGET 2026 Examination City Intimation Slip to contact its helpdesk.
NTA Helpdesk: 011-4075 9000 / 011-69227700
Email: aiapget@nta.ac.in
Candidates should also regularly check the official NTA website and the AIAPGET portal for further updates, particularly regarding the release of the AIAPGET 2026 admit card.