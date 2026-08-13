AIAPGET 2026: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slip At exams.nta.nic.in; Exam On August 22

NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. The slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located and is now available on the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

The Advance City Intimation Slip for AIAPGET 2026 is now available.

Candidates can check their allotted exam city.

Exam Date: 22 August 2026

Download from https://t.co/RcIRYTalki #AIAPGET2026 #AIAPGET #NTA #CityIntimationSlip #AYUSH pic.twitter.com/kAslS4saSO — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 13, 2026

The notice was issued on August 13, 2026. Candidates can download their examination city intimation slip using their Application Number and Password.

The AIAPGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026 (Saturday).

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download city intimation slip

AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Slip: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the entrance examination should keep the following dates in mind:

Exam city intimation slip released: August 13, 2026

AIAPGET 2026 exam date: August 22, 2026

Admit card: To be issued separately in due course

Mode of examination: Computer-based examination

NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam city slip is not the admit card

NTA has specifically clarified that the Advance Intimation Slip should not be treated as the AIAPGET 2026 admit card.

The document only tells candidates the city allotted for their examination, where their actual examination centre will be located. It has been released in advance to help candidates make the necessary travel arrangements.

The admit card containing the details required for appearing in the entrance examination will be issued separately.

NTA AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download the city intimation slip

Candidates can check their allotted examination city by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the AIAPGET 2026 Advance Intimation of Examination City.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the login page.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 5: Submit the login details.

Step 6: The AIAPGET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the examination city and other details mentioned in the slip.

Step 8: Download and save the document for future reference.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NTA has asked candidates facing any difficulty while checking or downloading the AIAPGET 2026 Examination City Intimation Slip to contact its helpdesk.

NTA Helpdesk: 011-4075 9000 / 011-69227700

Email: aiapget@nta.ac.in

Candidates should also regularly check the official NTA website and the AIAPGET portal for further updates, particularly regarding the release of the AIAPGET 2026 admit card.