AIAPGET 2026: NTA Releases Admit Cards For 49 Candidates At aiapget.nta.nic.in; Re-Exam To Be Held On September 1 In Jaipur

AIAPGET 2026 Admit Cards For 49 Candidates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the re-examination of 49 candidates affected by a power failure during the AIAPGET 2026 examination at a centre in Jaipur. The re-examination will be conducted on September 1, 2026, at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur.

A quick update for the 49 AIAPGET 2026 candidates



The admit cards for the re-examination scheduled on 1 September 2026 are now available.



Download your admit card from the official portal and follow the instructions provided.



👉🏻 https://t.co/RcIRYTalki#NTA #NTAUpdate… pic.twitter.com/0K1p96hgD9 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026

The NTA issued a public notice regarding the admit cards on August 29, 2026. The affected candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official AIAPGET website and appear at the examination centre mentioned in the document.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download the admit card

AIAPGET official website

Why is AIAPGET 2026 re-exam being conducted?

NTA conducted the AIAPGET 2026 examination on August 22, 2026. However, 49 candidates registered at Shri Satya Sai PG College, Jaipur, were unable to finish their exam due to a power failure at the exam center.

Following the disruption, NTA issued a statement saying that the exam would be repeated only for those candidates who faced the problem.

According to NTA’s public notice dated August 22, the exam would take place on September 1, 2026.

AIAPGET 2026 re-exam date and venue

The details of the re-examination are as follows:

Examination: AIAPGET 2026 Re-Examination

Affected candidates: 49

Re-examination date: September 1, 2026

Examination time: 10:00 AM

Examination centre: Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur

Admit cards: Released

Mode: As specified by NTA for AIAPGET 2026

Only the 49 candidates affected by the disruption at the Jaipur centre are required to appear for this re-examination.

AIAPGET 2026 Admit Cards For 49 Candidates: Steps to download the admit card

The following steps should be taken by the affected candidates to download their admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the official AIAPGET site at aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link relating to AIAPGET 2026 admit card for re-examination.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as required.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to get admit card.

Step 5: Ensure that all the details on the admit card are correct such as examination center and reporting time.

Step 6: Download and take a printed copy of the admit card for the examination.

Direct link to download the admit card

Candidates must follow admit card instructions

NTA has advised all 49 candidates to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates must report to the examination centre specified on their individual admit card on September 1 according to the reporting time mentioned in the document.

They must carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with the other documents and items specified in the admit card.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to download or print their admit card and to check the official website regularly for any further updates.

NTA helpdesk details

For any queries or information regarding the AIAPGET 2026 re-exam, the candidates may reach out to NTA by using the following contacts:

Phone: 011-40759000/ 011-69227700

Email: aiapget@nta.ac.in

Website: aiapget.nta.nic.in

NTA has advised candidates to regularly monitor the official AIAPGET and NTA websites for the latest examination-related information.