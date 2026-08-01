AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window Begins At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. Those applicants who have filled out their application forms can now go ahead, check their details, and make the necessary corrections via the official AIAPGET website.

This correction window started on August 1, 2026, and will be open until August 2, 2026, till 11:50 PM. It is important to note that NTA has made it abundantly clear that this will be a one-time correction window.

Candidates can access the correction facility through the official AIAPGET website.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply for correction

AIAPGET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

According to the NTA notice dated July 31, the correction window will be available as follows:

Correction window begins: August 1, 2026

Last date to make corrections: August 2, 2026

Last time: 11:50 PM

Mode: Online

Correction facility: One-time opportunity

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last few hours to make changes, particularly if an additional fee is applicable.

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: How to make corrections in AIAPGET 2026 application form

Steps that candidates need to take to change the entries in the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AIAPGET at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/.

Step 2: Click on the link to correct the AIAPGET 2026 application form.

Step 3: Log in by entering the credentials required by the portal.

Step 4: Check the details filled in the application form and identify the fields that require changes.

Step 5: Make changes that are allowed under the process.

Step 6: Pay any additional correction fee, if required, through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 7: Submit your modified application form.

Once the corrected form is submitted, it will be frozen. Candidates, therefore, need to check every detail before final submission.

Direct link to apply for correction

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: What can be changed in AIAPGET 2026 application form?

NTA has specified the fields that candidates can edit during the correction period. These include:

Signature/image upload

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Graduation details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD, where it has not been verified through the UDID portal

Identity proof, but only for candidates who registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar

Examination city selection preferences

Subject

The notice also states that candidates can change any one of the following fields:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: Details that cannot be edited

Some details are completely locked during the correction window. Candidates will not be allowed to change their:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent address

Present address

This means candidates should not expect the correction window to allow changes to their registered contact information or address details.

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: Additional fee may apply

NTA has cautioned candidates that certain corrections may affect the examination fee. If a candidate changes their category or PwBD status and the revised details result in a higher applicable fee, the candidate will have to pay the difference.

Any excess fee already paid will not be refunded, according to the notice.

The correction in certain fields will also become effective only after the applicable additional fee has been paid.

AIAPGET 2026 Application Correction Window: Only one chance to correct the form

The most important point for candidates is that the correction facility is available only once. After making and submitting the changes, the application form will be frozen.

NTA has advised candidates to verify their particulars carefully before submitting the corrected form. No request for further correction will be entertained after August 2, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Candidates should also keep checking the NTA website and the official AIAPGET portal for further updates related to the entrance examination.

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or write to aiapget@nta.ac.in.