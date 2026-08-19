AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget; Here's How To Access

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official AIAPGET website.

The AIAPGET 2026 admit cards have been made available on the official website. Candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website and logging in with their application form number and password.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

Direct Link To Access Notice

AIAPGET 2026 Exam Schedule

The examination will be held in two shifts. The Ayurveda paper will be conducted in the first shift from 10 AM to 12 PM. The second shift, scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM, will cover Siddha, Unani and homoeopathy.

Shift 1: 10 AM to 12 PM — Ayurveda

Shift 2: 3 PM to 5 PM — Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy

AIAPGET 2026 Exam: How To Download AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their AIAPGET 2026 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget/

Step 2: Click on the link for the AIAPGET 2026 admit card.

Step 3: Enter the Application Form Number and Password.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: Download the admit card and check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Take a printout or keep a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.

Important Instructions For Candidates

The admit card has been issued provisionally and does not by itself confirm a candidate's eligibility for admission. Eligibility will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates should also ensure that the admit card is not damaged or altered and should preserve it safely for future use. The NTA has clarified that admit cards will not be sent through post.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA and AIAPGET websites for further updates related to the examination. For queries, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email aiapget@nta.ac.in.