AIAPGET 2024 Exam Today: Key Guidelines & Requirements

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) today, July 6. The exam will last for two hours.

The AIAPGET admit card was previously released on the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/). Candidates must carefully read the instructions printed on the admit card before attending the examination.

Items to Bring to the Exam Centre

- Printout of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website

- One passport-sized photograph for the attendance sheet (same as uploaded on the application form)

- One authorized government photo ID (PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, Aadhaar enrolment number, or ration card)

- PwD certificate issued by the qualified authority (if claiming relaxation under the PwD category)

Exam Checklist

- Candidates must report to the examination centre two hours before the exam starts to complete registration formalities.

- The registration desk will close 90 minutes before the exam time.

- Candidates should verify that the question paper on their computer matches the subject opted for in their admit card. Any discrepancies should be reported to the invigilator.

- Candidates are not allowed to bring any possessions inside the examination hall.

The AIAPGET question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each with a single correct response. The test will be worth a total of 480 marks. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer and will lose one mark for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded for unattempted or unanswered questions.