‘AI Helped Me Improve,’ Says Mumbai Public School Rajawadi CBSE Topper As Students Shine With Above 90% Scores

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword in classrooms, it is quietly becoming part of how students revise, practise, and prepare for exams. In Mumbai’s civic schools, students are increasingly turning to AI tools for doubt-solving and practice support, alongside traditional teaching methods, as they deliver strong performance in the CBSE Class 10 board results.

This year's CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 were released on April 15, 2026. The overall result of the civic schools is 92.89 percent, as students have made consistent progress.

In this evolving academic landscape, students from Mumbai Public School CBSE Rajawadi, Vidhyavihar, delivered strong results, with all three top scorers securing above 90%.

Their performance reflects discipline, resilience, and a growing academic ecosystem being built within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, an ecosystem that is consistently challenging long-held beliefs about civic education.

At the same time, AI is increasingly being viewed as a helpful study companion for students rather than a shortcut in their preparation. While textbooks and classroom teaching remain central, students are using AI tools to practice questions, clear doubts, and improve the preparation.

Top Performers Lead the Way

The top three rankers from Mumbai Public School CBSE Rajawadi are:

Kaustubh Tripathi – 97%

Chinmay Saraogi – 94.4%

Vetrivel Balasubrimanian – 92.2%

Each of these students has a unique story of effort and growth, but they all share a common thread: consistent preparation and strong school support.

Kaustubh Tripathi Secured 97%

Kaustubh Tripathi, the school topper, combined traditional study methods with modern tools. “Whenever I solved papers, I would get them evaluated and understand where I could improve. That really helped me refine my answers,” he said.

Having moved from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai before Class 9, he also overcame language barriers by immersing himself in Marathi. “Initially, I was afraid I’d fail. I got low marks in the 9th grade. But then I decided to immerse myself in the language. I’d speak Marathi at home and carry a small diary on the train to note down new words I heard. I read the 10th-grade Aksharbharati book about 50 to 60 times until I knew every line. Now, I’m quite proficient in Marathi,” he added. He now aims to crack JEE and secure a seat at IIT Bombay.

Consistent Effort and Guidance Made the Difference

A key factor behind these results has been the continuous support from teachers and the school system. Students highlighted how regular tests, feedback sessions, and doubt-solving played a crucial role in improving their performance.

Chinmay Saraogi Secured 94.4%

Chinmay Saraogi, who secured the second rank, credited his success to rigorous practice. “In the last three months, I focused on solving sample papers and previous year questions. My teachers checked them and gave feedback, which helped me improve,” he said.

Alongside books like RD Sharma, he also used online platforms to strengthen his preparation. Chinmay plans to take PCM in Class 11 and is interested in data analysis and trading.

AI as a Study Companion, Not a Shortcut

Interestingly, students also pointed to the growing role of technology in their preparation. While traditional textbooks remained central, AI tools emerged as an additional support system.

“Whenever I used to solve papers, I'd send them to Gemini along with my answers. It would evaluate them for me and tell me where I could improve and what marks I could expect. I've used AI a lot," Kaustubh noted, underlining a balanced approach to learning.

"I used it mainly during the exam period,” Chinmay added. “I asked ChatGPT to give me questions from one or two topics. It generated a mix of difficulty-level questions such as some normal and some a bit tougher, which I then solved. It helped me understand what kind of questions could possibly come in the exam and practice accordingly.”

Vetrivel shared that he has used AI tools like ChatGPT mainly for learning purposes. He said that whenever he had doubts, especially in science, he used it to understand concepts better to bridge the gap.

Vetrivel Balasubrimanian Secured 92.2%

Vetrivel Balasubrimanian, who scored 92.2%, emphasized the role of structured preparation and guidance. “ School teachers guided me on how to approach and tackle difficult subjects,” he said. Despite the pressure of board exams, he maintained focus and is now preparing for engineering entrance exams, with aspirations of joining the IITs.

BMC Schools See a Shift in Perception

According to Principal Sanjay Chavan, who also serves as the Inspector-in-Charge of BMC’s 18 CBSE schools, the success is the result of structured planning and consistent efforts.

“This is a government initiative where we provide quality education without any fees. We have qualified staff, good infrastructure, science labs, computer labs, and a strong academic framework,” he said.

He explained that the school followed a structured academic plan with monthly assessments and regular parent-teacher meetings to monitor student progress. “We held preliminary exams in November, December, and January, analysed performance, and motivated students to improve. We also guided them through internal assessments and invited subject experts in language, ICT, and mathematics,” he said.

The school also introduced Diagnostic Assessment Tests (DAT) and psychological evaluations to better understand students’ strengths and weaknesses, with results discussed with parents.

AI and Robotics Lab in School

The principal also highlighted the growing role of technology in classrooms, noting that each school now has an AI and Robotics Lab where students are introduced to AI tools and robotics at an early stage.

Students receive hands-on guidance from Ms. Durga, who regularly visits the schools under Edunnovate Technologies Pvt Ltd, helping them explore AI applications and build foundational skills. "We also had an ICT expert from Rajasthan named Mr. Nimish Shrivastava. He conducted online lectures from Rajasthan for our students. Around 360 students from 11 to 12 of our schools attended these two-hour online lectures, which also benefited them greatly", he added.

A personal milestone for the principal

In a moment that reflects both institutional progress and personal pride, the principal shared his own experience.

“My daughter, Harshada Chavan, scored 91.2% from our BMC Rajawadi CBSE school. It is a proud moment for me not just as a parent, but as a BMC employee to see my own child receive quality education in this system and achieve such good results.”

A System in Transition

BMC schools seem to be entering a new phase that is characterized by accountability, furture planning, AI and outcomes, with many students surpassing the 90% mark and aiming for competitive exams like JEE.