Which States Have Passed Resolutions Against NEET In Favor Of A Common Entrance Test?

Karnataka Passes Resolution To Scrap NEET, Bids For Common Entrance Test

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted resolutions against National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

According to the government, the NEET test system has a significant impact on medical education options for rural youngsters. It not only renders the school education system useless, but it also denies the state government the right to accept students to state-run medical colleges, hence it is proposed that this system be eliminated.

On Thursday, the resolution was tabled in the legislative council by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, but it was moved by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil in the legislative assembly.

"This House demands the Centre to exempt Karnataka from this exam and allow admission in the medical colleges to the school students on the basis of the Common Entrance Test conducted by the State government and cancel the NEET system in view of the irregularities taking place nationwide and make essential amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019)," the third resolution said. The Speaker U T Khader later announced that the resolutions have been adopted.

Karnataka has a total of 10,945 seats, including 3,200 government medical seats and 7,745 places for private medical colleges.

West Bengal to introduce new entrance exam

The West Bengal government will introduce a new entrance exam for students seeking to pursue medical studies. The decision aims to provide more opportunities for state students and address concerns over NEET's centralised format.

Tamil Nadu's decision

In a unanimous decision, the Tamil Nadu Assembly ealier urged the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and permit it to accept students to medical programs using their Plus Two exam results. The resolution, which was approved by the House in spite of the BJP's protests and boycott, asked the central government to change the National Medical Commission Act and do away with the nation-wide screening program in light of irregularities and growing opposition from various states, including Tamil Nadu.

SC's verdict

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently dismissed bids to cancel and reschedule the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The court discovered no proof of widespread cheating or question paper leaks. This ruling favours the NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which have faced criticism and protests over suspected exam malpractices.

(With inputs from PTI)