After months of shutdown, Indian students in Canadian institutions attend classes

Indian students in Canada, who were affected by the temporary closure of three institutions in the country namely- M College in Montreal, CDE College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil - are now able to attend online classes as the colleges have now been bought by Cestar International Education Group, which is based in Toronto.

The three colleges soon after pushing up deadlines for tuition fees and requiring students to pay up hefty sums of money all of a sudden, issued a notice to the students in February that they were closing altogether.

After purchase of the colleges, Indian students who were already staying in Canada are attending online lectures though they have not been told how long the mode of learning will remain. In contrast more than 300 students who are currently in Punjab, and were attending the three institutions, continue to be in a fix as they still wait on their refund as they are not sure about getting a student visa to Canada.

The students who will not get a visa, will receive the refund amount depending on how much money is left at the end of the insolvency process.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:33 PM IST