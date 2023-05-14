After CBSE, girls outshine boys yet again in ISCE, ISC results 2023, check pass percentage

Girls in both Class 10 and Class 12 have performed better than boys | ANI

ICSE 10t, 12th Result 2023: The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has declared the ICSE & ISC Result 2023 today,May 14, 2023. Both ICSE & ISCE Class 10 students are requested to visit the official results website of the board, i.e., results.cisce.org to check and download their respective results.

This year, the Class 10th pass percentage stands at 98.94%, and class 12th at 96.93%. The girls have yet again outshone the boys compared to 2022 results. Class 10 & 12 students can also check their respective CISCE ICSE 10th Results 2022 via SMS facility.

ICSE class 10 results Passing percentage

This year the pass percentage was recorded at 98.94% marking a dip from last year's 99.97%

The decline in performance at Class 10 board exams was low for boys compared to girls.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 99.98% in 2022 to 99.21% in 2023, the boys percentage points went from 99.97% in 2022 to98.71%.

ISC class 12 results Passing percentage

For class 12th, this year the pass percentage was recorded at 96.93%

marking a dip from last year's 99.38%

The decline in performance at Class 12 board exams was recorded low for boys compared to girls.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 99.52% in 2022 to 98.01% in 2023, the boys percentage points went from 99.26% in 2022 to 95.96%.



How many candidates appeared

In ISC or Class 12, a total of boys took the exam is 51,781 and the total number of 46,724 girls appeared for the exam. Of them, 49,687 boys and 45,796 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage is 96.93%.

In ICSE or Class 10, a total boys took the exam is 128,131 and the total number of 109,500 girls appeared for the exam.