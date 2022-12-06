After AIIMS, ICMR website faces 6,000 cyber attacks in 24 hours

Representative Photo | Pixabay

New Delhi: The cyber attackers have intensified attacks on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website for more than 6,000 times in a span of 24 hours.

The attack comes at a time when All India Institute of Medical Sciences server is already under cyber hackers control as the institute continues to work on a manual mode.

The hackers have tried to attack the ICMR’s website for more than 6,000 times in the span of 24 hours. The attack, as per Money Control, was reported on November 30.

The report quoting a government official from National Informatics Centre (NIC) said a series of attacks on ICMR website was made from Hong Kong based blacklisted IP address 103.152.220.133.

However, the ICMR’s concerned team has been informed about the attacks and they are further working on the website.