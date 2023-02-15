Africa to witness its first IIT as IIT Madras eyes campus in Tanzania

IIT Madras delegation with Tanzanian authorities. |

Chennai: An IIT Madras delegation made a visit to Tanzania to set up Africa's first offshore campus in the continent.

Binya Pradhan, who serves as the High Commissioner of India, Tanzania took to Twitter to laud the partnership. "IIT in Tanzania moving fast towards reality; team of 5 Professors from @iitmadras visiting Tanzania; had excellent meetings in Zanzibar with HE President @DrHmwinyi & Minister of Education HE Lela Muhamed; with Minister of Education of Tanzania HE Adolf Mkenda @wizara_elimuTz," said the tweet by Pradhan.

Hailing the offshore campus as something that is instrumental in nation-building, Pradhan thanked Tanzanian authorities for their support towards the project.

"This would be the first IIT to be set up in Africa and can be instrumental in the growth and nation-building of not only Tanzania but of the continent; sincere gratitude to HE President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for his constant support for the project," added Pradhan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a series of talks with his counterparts from Ghana, Tanzania, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe in order to strengthen knowledge and skill collaborations between India and the African nations.

