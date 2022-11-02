ON CAMERA: Taliban beats up female students wanting to attend college; not allowed to enter campus

Female students not allowed to enter Afghan university campus |

Panjshir: On October 31, several female students were detained outside northeastern Afghanistan's Badakhshan university by the Taliban. The girls were all wearing hijabs but were still not allowed to enter the university campus. The gates were not opened for the female students, fighting for their right to education, as per media reports, because they were not wearing burqas.

When the female students refused to get away from the gate of the Afghan university, Taliban officials started beating them. Out of fear, the girls were seen running away from the gate.

As per a news agency in Afghanistan, the President of Badakhshan university, Naqibullah Qazizada, said that the students' requests would be looked after, and the violence caused by the Taliban would be taken care of.

Even though the girls are wearing hijabs, why are they not allowed to enter the university?

Today the the Taliban didn’t allow female students to enter university. #Badakhshan pic.twitter.com/xXmZ8eDolH — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) October 30, 2022

Since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan in August last year, they have imposed severe restrictions on women in the country. Under the terror outfit's rule, girls are not allowed to study after grade 6. Since the restrictions have been forced on female students, several protests have been staged in the country over their 'access to education'.