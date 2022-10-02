Afghanistan bombings: Another blast heard near Kabul school; no casualties reported

Representational image | AFP PHOTO / Wakil Kohsar

Kabul: In another incident, which has become part of consecutive blasts in Afghanistan's capital city, a bombing was reported near a school in Kabul though no casualties have been reported.

A blast occurred near the Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi Highschool in PD11 of Kabul, according to the security officials quoted by TOLO news.

Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran claimed that the blast was due to explosives near the school but did not provide further details, according to the agency.

Many residents also stated that they saw schoolchildren screaming and running away after the sound of the blast but did not witness any causalities.

The incident comes after the blast that took place in Kabul's Kaaj Educational Center which has left around 35 individuals dead and dozens injured. The centre, where hundreds of students were taking tests in preparation for University entrance exams, is situated in an area that comprises individuals from the Shiite Muslim community and the minority, historically oppressed Hazara community.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has stated that the number of casualties stands at 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded.

Witnesses informed AFP that the centre's gender-segregated women's section was targeted by the suicide bomber.