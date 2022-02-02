Afghan universites set to reopen on February 2

As per the announcement of Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher education, public universities are set to reopen on Wednesday (February 2). The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a Twitter post applauded the move as crucial, saying that every young person has equal access to education.

"UN welcomes the announcement that public universities will begin re-opening 2 February to all female and male students," said the Twitter post of UNAMA. Based on the announcement of the Ministry of Higher education of Afghanistan, universities in non-tropical provinces will resume in March while the new educational year in all provinces is supposed to begin in April, reported Khaama Press.

A total of 150 public universities across Afghanistan were closed for six months after the Taliban takeover that affected the studies of thousands of students in the country.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:14 AM IST