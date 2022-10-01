Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan, Rahmat Shah speak out against Kabul bombings

e-Paper Get App
The cricketers shared posts on Twitter saying, “Do not kill the education."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Kabul: Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah have taken to twitter to speak out against the recent suicide bomb attack in Kabul that killed at least 19 students, teachers and civilians. The cricketers shared posts on Twitter saying, “Do not kill the education."

It was reported that the students were studying for an exam when the blast hit the institute. According to a report published by the New York Times, the bomb has injured at least 27 people. However indications from the local hospitals suggest that the final casualty tally could be far higher. The blast occurred at an educational institute present in the Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul.

article-image

