AFCAT Admit Card 2026 Released For August 8 Exam At afcat.edcil.co.in; Direct Link Here

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Air Force has officially released the admission cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 on August 5, 2026. The download is available at afcat.edcil.co.in. To download their e-admit card from the official IAF AFCAT website, candidates must provide their user ID and password. Alongside the official webpage, the e-hall ticket has also been provided to the candidate’s registered email IDs.

Under Advertisement No. AFCAT 02/2026, 379 positions in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches will be filled by the exam on August 8.

Direct link to download the admit card

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: Importnat date and time

Admit Card Release: August 5, 2026

Admit Card Download: From August 5, 2026

AFCAT Written Examination: August 8, 2026

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit afcat.edcil.co.in, the AFCAT's official website.

Step 2: Select the link to download the admit card from the homepage.

Step 3: The tab for logging in will appear.

Step 4: Enter your username ID and password.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and send in the information.

Step 6: The screen will display your 2026 AFCAT admit card.

Step 7: Download it and thoroughly review all the information.

Direct link to download the admit card

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: Exam pattern

Exam Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Total Marks: 300 marks

Subjects:

General Awareness

English Verbal Ability

Numerical Ability

Reasoning

Military Aptitude

Marks for Correct Answer: 3 marks

Negative Marking: 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer

Unattempted Questions: No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

AFCAT Admit Card 2026: Selection process

The AFCAT 2026 selection process will be conducted in the following stages:

Stage 1 – Written Examination: Candidates must first appear for and qualify in the AFCAT written examination.

Stage 2 – Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Candidates who clear the written examination will be shortlisted for the AFSB interview, where they will undergo further assessment.

Stage 3 – Document Verification: Candidates who qualify in the AFSB stage will have their eligibility and required documents verified.

Stage 4 – Medical Examination: Candidates shortlisted after the AFSB and document verification will undergo a medical examination to assess their fitness as per the prescribed standards.

Final Selection: Candidates who successfully clear all the required stages will be considered for final selection based on merit and fulfilment of eligibility requirements.

If an applicant is having trouble downloading their admit card, they can contact the AFCAT Query Cell right away for assistance. They can email their questions to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in or give them a call at 91-9513252077.