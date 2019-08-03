AFCAT admit card 2019 to be released soon here's how to check

Indian Air Force (IAF) will declare the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test on the official website on August 5, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download their admit card on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2019. Candidates need to log in with their email ID and password to obtain the AFCAT 2019 admit card.

AFCAT admit card 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website of IAF— afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘AFCAT admit.

The link will direct to a new page of the IAF website

Log in with your email ID and password

Your AFCAT admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

You can download it for future reference