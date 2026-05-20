AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Direct Link Here

AFCAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the registration process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2026 from today, May 20, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official AFCAT portal at afcat.edcil.co.in .

The online application window will remain open until June 19, 2026. The AFCAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 2026. Through this recruitment process, candidates will be selected for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force.

Direct Link To Check

Direct Link To Check Notification

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 19, 2026

AFCAT 2026 Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Training Commencement: First week of July 2027

AFCAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply for AFCAT 2026

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in .

Step 2: Click on the AFCAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

For further details, candidates should refer to the official notification available on the AFCAT website.

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Age Limit

Flying Branch (Through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry)

Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2003 and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches

Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2001 and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

AFCAT 2026: Application Fee

AFCAT Entry Fee: ₹550 plus GST (non-refundable).

No fee is required for candidates applying through NCC Special Entry or GATE Score Entry.

Candidates can pay the fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.