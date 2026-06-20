AFCAT 2 Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be closing the registration deadline for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2026) tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so until the deadline 11:50 PM, through the official AFCAT portal at afcat.edcil.co.in

The recruitment drive aims to fill 379 vacancies through AFCAT, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Selected candidates will attend training courses beginning in July 2027.

Direct Link To Check

Direct Link To Check Notification

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: How To Apply For AFCAT 02/2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process for the AFCAT 02/2026 below:

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.edcil.co.in

Step 2: Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 application link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required details.

Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: Application Fee

To apply through the AFCAT Entry, applicants must pay a fee of ₹550 plus GST. However, applicants for NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry are exempt from paying an application fee.

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Ground Duty Technical posts must possess a BTech degree, while applicants for Ground Duty Non-Technical positions should hold a graduation degree in the relevant discipline. Recruitment is being conducted for Flying, Technical, and Non-Technical branches.

The Flying Branch requires candidates to be between the ages of 20 and 24. Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical branches have an age limit of 20 to 26 years. The age criteria will be calculated as of July 1, 2027.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed eligibility requirements outlined in the official notification before submitting an application.

AFCAT 2 Registration 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes multiple stages:

Online AFCAT Examination

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The Indian Air Force has stated that the recruitment process will be strictly merit-based. Candidates appearing before the AFSB for the first time may be eligible for a travel allowance under the provisions outlined in the official notification.

With the registration window now extended, interested and qualified candidates have one last chance to apply for the AFCAT 02/2026 before the June 21 deadline.